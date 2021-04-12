Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01




12.04.21 01:28
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION SETTLEMENT CURRENCY - 12.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8S390 Mem.Expr.Pl.Z 28.06.27 S&P 500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2021: USD The instrument DE000CS8S390 Mem.Expr.Pl.Z 28.06.27 S&P 500 WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2021: USD

Aktuell
Crypto Broker erhält 3 Mio. $ für rasantes Wachstum
Neuer 436% Crypto Brokerage Hot Stock nach 20.686% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

Helix Applications Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.005,2 $ 1.003,3 $ 1,90 $ +0,19% 09.04./15:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8S390 CS8S39 1.006 $ -   $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.005,2 $ +0,19%  08.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 20,3 g/t Gold - Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,16 Mrd. $ Gold. Börsenstars neue Aktie nach 20.900% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...