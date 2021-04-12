INFORMATION SETTLEMENT CURRENCY - 12.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8S390 Mem.Expr.Pl.Z 28.06.27 S&P 500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2021: USD The instrument DE000CS8S390 Mem.Expr.Pl.Z 28.06.27 S&P 500 WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2021: USD