Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01
12.04.21 01:28
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION SETTLEMENT CURRENCY - 12.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8S390 Mem.Expr.Pl.Z 28.06.27 S&P 500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Abwicklungswaehrung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2021: USD The instrument DE000CS8S390 Mem.Expr.Pl.Z 28.06.27 S&P 500 WARRANT has a change of the settlement currency causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2021: USD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005,2 $
|1.003,3 $
|1,90 $
|+0,19%
|09.04./15:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8S390
|CS8S39
|1.006 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.005,2 $
|+0,19%
|08.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.