Fixkupon Express in quanto EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01
12.04.21 01:28
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8C477 S&P 500 Exp.-Zt. 21/12.4.23 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C477 S&P 500 Exp.-Zt. 21/12.4.23 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2021: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,00 €
|105,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.04./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8C477
|CS8C47
|105,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|105,00 €
|0,00%
|25.03.21
= Realtime
