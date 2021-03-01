Erweiterte Funktionen



Fix Kupon Express 03/2021 - . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01




22.03.21 01:39
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8C6Q5 EUSTX50 ESG Exp.-Zt.21/22.9.25 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.03.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C6Q5 EUSTX50 ESG Exp.-Zt.21/22.9.25 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.03.2021: WARCS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 19.03./18:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8C6Q5 CS8C6Q 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  18.03.21
