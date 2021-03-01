Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express 03/2021 - . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01
22.03.21 01:39
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8C6Q5 EUSTX50 ESG Exp.-Zt.21/22.9.25 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.03.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C6Q5 EUSTX50 ESG Exp.-Zt.21/22.9.25 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.03.2021: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.03./18:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8C6Q5
|CS8C6Q
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.03.21
