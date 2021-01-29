Erweiterte Funktionen
2.00 Fix Kupon Express Step . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01
29.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8C295 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/29.1.26 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.01.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C295 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/29.1.26 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.01.2021: WARCS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.01./07:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8C295
|CS8C29
|100,25 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.