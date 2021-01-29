Erweiterte Funktionen



29.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8C3K5 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/29.7.24 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.01.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C3K5 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/29.7.24 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.01.2021: WARCS_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 29.01./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8C3K5 CS8C3K 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  22.01.21
