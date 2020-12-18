INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000CS8C2P6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/18.6.24 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.12.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C2P6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/18.6.24 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.12.2020: WARCS_01