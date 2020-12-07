Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000CS8C1X2 Mem.Expr.Z.07.12.26 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.12.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C1X2 Mem.Expr.Z.07.12.26 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.12.2020: WARCS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.12./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8C1X2
|CS8C1X
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|30.11.20
= Realtime
