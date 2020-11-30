Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.11.2020:Das Instrument DE000CS8C1W4 Mem.Exp.SD.A.Z 30.11.26 EOAN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C1W4 Mem.Exp.SD.A.Z 30.11.26 EOAN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2020: WARCS_01
