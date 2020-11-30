Erweiterte Funktionen



4,00 Memory Express Step Do. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01




30.11.20 02:45
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.11.2020:Das Instrument DE000CS8C1W4 Mem.Exp.SD.A.Z 30.11.26 EOAN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C1W4 Mem.Exp.SD.A.Z 30.11.26 EOAN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2020: WARCS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 27.11./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8C1W4 CS8C1W 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  23.11.20
  = Realtime
