2.50 Fix Kupon Express Step . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01
13.11.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8C006 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt.20/13.11.26 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.11.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C006 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt.20/13.11.26 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.11.2020: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.11./07:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8C006
|CS8C00
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.11.20
