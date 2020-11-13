INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8C006 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt.20/13.11.26 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.11.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C006 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt.20/13.11.26 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.11.2020: WARCS_01