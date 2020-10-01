Erweiterte Funktionen
Zinsfix Express 10/2020 - 10/. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01
23.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CZV7 EO-Anl. 2020(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.10.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CZV7 EO-Anl. 2020(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.10.2020: WARCS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.10./07:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8CZV7
|CS8CZV
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.