INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CZA1 Mem.Expr.SD.Z 02.10.26 SXIP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.10.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CZA1 Mem.Expr.SD.Z 02.10.26 SXIP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.10.2020: WARCS_01