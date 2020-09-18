INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CYY4 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/18.9.25 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.09.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CYY4 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/18.9.25 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.09.2020: WARCS_01