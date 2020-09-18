Erweiterte Funktionen



18.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CYY4 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/18.9.25 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.09.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CYY4 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/18.9.25 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.09.2020: WARCS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 18.09./07:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8CYY4 CS8CYY 1.000 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  11.09.20
  = Realtime
