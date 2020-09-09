INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CYP2 Bon.Expr.SD.A.Z 07.01.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CYP2 Bon.Expr.SD.A.Z 07.01.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2020: WARCS_01