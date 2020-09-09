Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CYP2 Bon.Expr.SD.A.Z 07.01.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CYP2 Bon.Expr.SD.A.Z 07.01.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2020: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.09./07:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8CYP2
|CS8CYP
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|28.08.20
