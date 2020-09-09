Erweiterte Funktionen



09.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CYP2 Bon.Expr.SD.A.Z 07.01.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CYP2 Bon.Expr.SD.A.Z 07.01.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2020: WARCS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 09.09./07:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8CYP2 CS8CYP 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  28.08.20
