2,85 Fix Kupon Express Step . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01
04.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CYQ0 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/4.9.26 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.09.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CYQ0 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/4.9.26 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.09.2020: WARCS_01
