28.08.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.08.2020;Das Instrument DE000CS8CYK3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/29.8.25 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.08.2020: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8CYK3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 20/29.8.25 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.08.2020: WARCS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 28.08./07:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8CYK3 CS8CYK 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  24.08.20
