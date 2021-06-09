Erweiterte Funktionen
6,5% Europa Aktienanleihe auf . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCE_01
09.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.06.2021:Das Instrument AT0000A2R960 EO-MTN 2021(23) DAI/PHI1/SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.06.2021: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2R960 EO-MTN 2021(23) DAI/PHI1/SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.06.2021: WARCE_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.06./12:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A2R960
|RC03RW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.21
= Realtime
