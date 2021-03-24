Erweiterte Funktionen
24.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.03.2021:Das Instrument AT0000A2PDP6 EO-MTN 2021(23) CIS/MSF/5ZM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.03.2021: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2PDP6 EO-MTN 2021(23) CIS/MSF/5ZM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.03.2021: WARCE_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.03./20:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A2PDP6
|RC02QW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.03.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.03.21
