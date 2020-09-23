INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.09.2020;Das Instrument AT0000A2HVN0 Sel.Div.100 Idx Zt. 20/25.9.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.09.2020: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2HVN0 Sel.Div.100 Idx Zt. 20/25.9.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.09.2020: WARCE_01