Dividendenaktien Bond 90 % IV. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCE_01
23.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.09.2020;Das Instrument AT0000A2HVN0 Sel.Div.100 Idx Zt. 20/25.9.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.09.2020: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2HVN0 Sel.Div.100 Idx Zt. 20/25.9.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.09.2020: WARCE_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.09./09:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A2HVN0
|RC0Y6V
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.09.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.09.20
