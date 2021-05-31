Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_04
31.05.21 01:52
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000PF99AU2 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99AU2 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.05./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99AU2
|PF99AU
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.05.21
