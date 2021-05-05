Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Memory Express Worst-of . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_04
05.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RPU2 MEM.EXPRESS Z06.05.26 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.05.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PZ9RPU2 MEM.EXPRESS Z06.05.26 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.05.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.05./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RPU2
|PZ9RPU
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|26.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
