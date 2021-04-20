Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_04
20.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RPM9 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PZ9RPM9 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.04./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RPM9
|PZ9RPM
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.04.21
= Realtime
