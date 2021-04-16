Erweiterte Funktionen
16.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RN88 MEM.EXPRESS Z16.04.26 1NBA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.04.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PZ9RN88 MEM.EXPRESS Z16.04.26 1NBA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.04.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.04./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RN88
|PZ9RN8
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.005 €
|0,00%
|09.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
