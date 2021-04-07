Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RPJ5 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z08.04.26 Silber WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.04.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PZ9RPJ5 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z08.04.26 Silber WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.04.2021: WARBN_04
