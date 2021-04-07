Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Memory Express Airbag Ze. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_04




07.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RPJ5 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z08.04.26 Silber WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.04.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PZ9RPJ5 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z08.04.26 Silber WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.04.2021: WARBN_04

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme. Neuer 592% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 5.900% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM)

Musk Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 07.04./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PZ9RPJ5 PZ9RPJ 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  30.03.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 77,16 Mrd. $ Lithium - 1,8 Mio. $ Zuschuss. Nach 934% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V) und 6.093% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

E3 Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...