10,5M Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_04
05.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RM06 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(21)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.03.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PZ9RM06 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(21)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.03.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.03./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RM06
|PZ9RM0
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.02.21
Aktuell
