Erweiterte Funktionen



1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_04




19.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RL31 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)AH7 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.01.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PZ9RL31 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)AH7 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.01.2021: WARBN_04

Aktuell
Bitcoin Hot Stock meldet 500 Mio. $ AUM und erhält 40 Mio. USD Kapital
215% Fintech Hot Stock nach 479% mit Paypal (PYPL)


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 19.01./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PZ9RL31 PZ9RL3 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11.01.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 681% Gold Hot Stock nach 589% mit Metalla (MTA.V) und 39.160% mit Great Bear (GBR.V). Bis zu 241,8 Gramm Gold pro Tonne

Black Tusk Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...