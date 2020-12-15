Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_04
15.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RLT3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.20(21)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.12.2020: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PZ9RLT3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.20(21)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.12.2020: WARBN_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.12./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RLT3
|PZ9RLT
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.12.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.