Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
08.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000PF99A24 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22) HEI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.06.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99A24 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22) HEI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.06.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.06./17:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99A24
|PF99A2
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.21
