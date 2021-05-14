Erweiterte Funktionen
14.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RPD8 MEM.EXPRESS Z15.05.26 IBM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.05.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RPD8 MEM.EXPRESS Z15.05.26 IBM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.05.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.05./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RPD8
|PZ9RPD
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|20.04.21
= Realtime
