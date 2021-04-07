INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RN62 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.04.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RN62 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.04.2021: WARBN_03