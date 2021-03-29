Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
29.03.21 01:30
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RNW3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)AMZ WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.03.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RNW3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)AMZ WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.03.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.03./10:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RNW3
|PZ9RNW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.03.21
