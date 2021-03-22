Erweiterte Funktionen
22.03.21 01:39
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RN13 F.EXPRESS Z23.03.26 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.03.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RN13 F.EXPRESS Z23.03.26 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.03.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.03./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RN13
|PZ9RN1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.03.21
