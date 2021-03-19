Erweiterte Funktionen
19.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RNE1 MEM.EXPRESS Z20.03.26 IBM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.03.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RNE1 MEM.EXPRESS Z20.03.26 IBM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.03.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.03./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RNE1
|PZ9RNE
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|12.03.21
= Realtime
