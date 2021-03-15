Erweiterte Funktionen
2Y Indexanleihe Protect auf E. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
15.03.21 02:41
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RN47 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RN47 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.03./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RN47
|PZ9RN4
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.03.21
