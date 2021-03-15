Erweiterte Funktionen



15.03.21 02:41
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RN47 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RN47 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2021: WARBN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 12.03./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PZ9RN47 PZ9RN4 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  08.03.21
