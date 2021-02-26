Erweiterte Funktionen
26.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RM14 MEM.EXPRESS Z26.02.25 Daimler WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.02.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RM14 MEM.EXPRESS Z26.02.25 Daimler WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.02.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.02./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RM14
|PZ9RM1
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|19.02.21
Aktuell
