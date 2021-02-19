Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y 95% Anleihe mit Cap auf . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
19.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RM48 Anleihe v.21(20.02.26) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.02.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RM48 Anleihe v.21(20.02.26) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.02.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 $
|1.000 $
|- $
|0,00%
|19.02./07:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RM48
|PZ9RM4
|1.000 $
|1.000 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 $
|0,00%
|12.02.21
