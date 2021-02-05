Erweiterte Funktionen
10,5M Indexanleihe Protect in E. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
05.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RMB9 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(21)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.02.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RMB9 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(21)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.02.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.02./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RMB9
|PZ9RMB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.01.21
Aktuell
