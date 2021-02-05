Erweiterte Funktionen
05.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RL56 Fix Kupon Express v.21(23) VNA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.02.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RL56 Fix Kupon Express v.21(23) VNA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.02.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.02./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RL56
|PZ9RL5
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|29.01.21
