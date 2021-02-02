Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
02.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RMD5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.02.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RMD5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.02.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.02./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RMD5
|PZ9RMD
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.02.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.02.21
