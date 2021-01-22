Erweiterte Funktionen
22.01.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RLZ0 Exp.Bon.Z 22.01.27 Infineon WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.01.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RLZ0 Exp.Bon.Z 22.01.27 Infineon WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.01.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.01./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RLZ0
|PZ9RLZ
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|15.01.21
= Realtime
