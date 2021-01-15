Erweiterte Funktionen
10Y Best Express Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
15.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RLW7 Express.Z 15.01.31 05UL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.01.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RLW7 Express.Z 15.01.31 05UL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.01.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.01./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RLW7
|PZ9RLW
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|08.01.21
