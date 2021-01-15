INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RLW7 Express.Z 15.01.31 05UL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.01.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RLW7 Express.Z 15.01.31 05UL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.01.2021: WARBN_03