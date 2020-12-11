Erweiterte Funktionen
11.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RLJ4 Fix Kupon Express v.20(22) DCO WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.12.2020: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RLJ4 Fix Kupon Express v.20(22) DCO WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.12.2020: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005 $
|1.005 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.12./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RLJ4
|PZ9RLJ
|1.005 $
|1.005 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.005 $
|0,00%
|04.12.20
