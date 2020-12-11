Erweiterte Funktionen



11.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RLJ4 Fix Kupon Express v.20(22) DCO WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.12.2020: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RLJ4 Fix Kupon Express v.20(22) DCO WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.12.2020: WARBN_03

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.005 $ 1.005 $ -   $ 0,00% 11.12./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PZ9RLJ4 PZ9RLJ 1.005 $ 1.005 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.005 $ 0,00%  04.12.20
