INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RLJ4 Fix Kupon Express v.20(22) DCO WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.12.2020: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RLJ4 Fix Kupon Express v.20(22) DCO WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.12.2020: WARBN_03