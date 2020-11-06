Erweiterte Funktionen
06.11.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000PZ9RK65 Expr.Bon.Z06.11.25 S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.11.2020: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RK65 Expr.Bon.Z06.11.25 S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.11.2020: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.11./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RK65
|PZ9RK6
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.005 €
|0,00%
|30.10.20
