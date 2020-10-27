Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
27.10.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000PZ9RKW9 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.20(21)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.10.2020: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RKW9 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.20(21)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.10.2020: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.10./07:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RKW9
|PZ9RKW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.10.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.10.20
Aktuell
