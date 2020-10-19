Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_03
19.10.20 01:20
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000PZ9RKL2 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.20(21)FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.10.2020: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RKL2 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.20(21)FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.10.2020: WARBN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.10./07:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RKL2
|PZ9RKL
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.