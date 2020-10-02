INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000PZ9RKK4 Express Bonus Z 09.10.26 SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.10.2020: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PZ9RKK4 Express Bonus Z 09.10.26 SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.10.2020: WARBN_03