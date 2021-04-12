Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Fix Kupon Express Worst-o. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_02
12.04.21 01:28
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000PF99AA4 Fix Kupon Express v.21(22)BSKT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99AA4 Fix Kupon Express v.21(22)BSKT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2021: WARBN_02
