1Y Fix Kupon Express Worst-o. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_02
12.04.21 01:28
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000PF99AB2 Fix Kupon Express v.21(22)BSKT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99AB2 Fix Kupon Express v.21(22)BSKT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2021: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.04./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99AB2
|PF99AB
|1.000 €
|- €
0,045
0,00%
1.000
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|01.04.21
