5Y BestFix Kupon Express Zer. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_02
31.03.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RPA4 Fix Kupon Express v.21(26) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.03.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PZ9RPA4 Fix Kupon Express v.21(26) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.03.2021: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.03./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RPA4
|PZ9RPA
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|24.03.21
= Realtime
