5Y Memory Express Airbag Ze. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_02




25.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RNJ0 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z 25.03.26 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.03.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PZ9RNJ0 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z 25.03.26 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.03.2021: WARBN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 25.03./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PZ9RNJ0 PZ9RNJ 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  18.03.21
