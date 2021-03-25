Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Memory Express Airbag Ze. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARBN_02
25.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RNJ0 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z 25.03.26 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.03.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PZ9RNJ0 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z 25.03.26 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.03.2021: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.03./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RNJ0
|PZ9RNJ
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.03.21
