04.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000PZ9RLL0 MEM.EXPRESS Z04.12.25 FRE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.12.2020: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PZ9RLL0 MEM.EXPRESS Z04.12.25 FRE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.12.2020: WARBN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.12./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RLL0
|PZ9RLL
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|27.11.20
= Realtime
